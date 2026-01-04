'Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Venezuela': MEA's Advisory To Indians After Maduro's Capture
The Ministry of External Affairs in its advisory also urged all Indian nationals in Venezuela to exercise "extreme caution".
India has issued an advisory for citizens to avoid "all non-essential travel to Venezuela" in light of US missile strikes and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. The Ministry of External Affairs in its advisory also urged all Indian nationals in Venezuela to exercise "extreme caution", restrict their movement, and be in touch with Embassy of India in Caracas.
"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas", the advisory stated.
To be in contact with the Embassy, citizens can use the following credentials — email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (can also be used for WhatsApp calls).
Close to 50 non-resident Indians, along with around 30 persons of Indian origin are currently residing in Venezuela, news agency PTI reported.
In the wake of the political crisis, clear communication channels and exercising caution has become imminent in the country.
What Happened In Venezuela?
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, had been captured and flown out of the country.
"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump posted on social media.
"This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.
Maduro had declared national emergency in Venezuela when reports emerged of airstrikes being carried out against its capital Caracas and marshalled defence troops on Saturday. A US official confirmed the news to Reuters regarding the strikes.