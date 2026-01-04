'Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Venezuela': MEA's Advisory To Indians After Maduro's Capture

India has issued an advisory for citizens to avoid "all non-essential travel to Venezuela" in light of US missile strikes and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. The Ministry of External Affairs in its advisory also urged all Indian nationals in Venezuela to exercise "extreme caution", restrict their movement, and be in touch with Embassy of India in Caracas.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas", the advisory stated.

To be in contact with the Embassy, citizens can use the following credentials — email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (can also be used for WhatsApp calls).