Aviation Security Bureau Summons Airline CEOs For Meeting On Bomb Threats

Citing sources, NDTV on Saturday reported that with flights operated by Indian airlines receiving an unprecedented 70 bomb threats in six days, aviation safety body Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has called the chief executive officers of the airlines for a meeting and that DGCA and BCAS may issue new guidelines very soon.

Officials told NDTV that a meeting will be held with the CEOs of the airlines in New Delhi and a date will be announced soon. They said that, in the investigation so far, they have found that the IP addresses from which some of the threats were made were from London, Germany, Canada and the US. They did not, however, rule out the use of VPN by the people who made the threats to hide their actual locations.