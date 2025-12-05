Aviation Ministry Puts Flight Rostering Norms On Pause, Orders Probe Into IndiGo Cancellations
Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken urgent measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, of Indigo Airlines. The Flight Duty Time Limitations orders of the DGCA have been paused with immediate effect, according to a release from the Press Information Bureau on Friday.
The ministry went on to say that this decision has been taken without compromising on air safety, but has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs.
The Government of India has also decided to carry out a high-level inquiry into this disruption. The inquiry will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability wherever required for actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future.
Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, the ministry expects that flight schedules to completely return to normal within three days.
To support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates through online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from their homes. In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines need to issue full refunds automatically, without the need for passengers to make any requests.
Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines. Special priority is being accorded to senior citizens and differently abled. They will be provided lounge access and every possible assistance to ensure that their travel experience remains comfortable. Further, refreshments and essential services will be provided to all passengers affected by delayed flights.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a 24/7 Control Room that is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis to ensure corrective action, coordination, and resolution of issues.
"Every necessary measure, including regulatory relaxations as permitted by DGCA, is being taken to stabilise airline operations and alleviate public inconvenience at the earliest possible time. Passenger care, safety, and convenience continue to remain the highest priority of the Government of India," the statement said.