Aviation Ministry Puts Flight Rostering Norms On Pause, Orders Probe Into IndiGo Cancellations

Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken urgent measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, of Indigo Airlines. The Flight Duty Time Limitations orders of the DGCA have been paused with immediate effect, according to a release from the Press Information Bureau on Friday.

The ministry went on to say that this decision has been taken without compromising on air safety, but has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs.

The Government of India has also decided to carry out a high-level inquiry into this disruption. The inquiry will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability wherever required for actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, the ministry expects that flight schedules to completely return to normal within three days.