Aunta–Simaria Bridge: PM Modi To Inaugurate Six-Lane Bridge In Bihar On Aug. 22; Check Project Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit election-bound Bihar on Friday to inaugurate the Aunta–Simaria project in Gaya. The project also includes a new two-kilometre bridge over the Ganga River. The bridge will facilitate direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna district and Begusarai.

The bridge has been built parallel to the old Rajendra Setu, a two-lane rail-cum-road bridge, Anil Choudhary, Member, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said while briefing the media about the project in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This new project is expected to cut travel distance by up to 100 kilometres between North and South Bihar. During the media briefing, Choudhary highlighted that it will reduce fuel use and vehicle operation costs. The bridge will also speed up travel and boost transport efficiency for the regional commuters, including heavy vehicle transportation.