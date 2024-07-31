August Bank Holiday List 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days

In August 2024, banks in India will be closed for 13 days, as announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This includes seven holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and the usual closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

It is important to remember that bank holidays can vary by state. While national holidays impact all states, for regional holidays, banks remain closed based on the state. For example, banks will be closed nationwide on Independence Day, August 15.