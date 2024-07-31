August Bank Holiday List 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days
In August 2024, banks in India will be closed for 13 days, as announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This includes seven holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and the usual closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
It is important to remember that bank holidays can vary by state. While national holidays impact all states, for regional holidays, banks remain closed based on the state. For example, banks will be closed nationwide on Independence Day, August 15.
List Of Bank Holidays In August 2024
August 3 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Tripura for Ker Puja.
August 4 (Sunday): All banks will be closed across the country for the weekend.
August 8 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Sikkim for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.
August 10 (Saturday): Banks will be closed nationwide for the second Saturday of the month.
August 11 (Sunday): All banks will be closed for the weekend.
August 13 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Manipur for Patriot's Day.
August 15 (Thursday): All banks will be closed across the country for Independence Day.
August 18 (Sunday): All banks will be closed for the weekend.
August 19 (Monday): Banks will be closed in multiple states, including Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
August 20 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Kerala for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.
August 24 (Saturday): Banks will be closed nationwide for the fourth Saturday of the month.
August 25 (Sunday): All banks will be closed for the weekend.
August 26 (Monday): Banks will closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanti.
RBI categorises holidays into three categories:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.