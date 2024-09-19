E-Auction Of Over 600 Items Gifted To PM Modi Now Live: All You Need To Know
The base price for the items on auction for this year ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 8.26 lakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to participate in the sixth edition of mementos he received during his public programme. "Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I’m delighted to share that this year’s auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The sixth edition of the e-auction for souvenirs and gifts received by PM Modi began on September 17, coinciding with his birthday. The initiative, launched in 2019, has garnered over Rs 50 crores in its five editions. Proceeds from the auction will be used towards the Namami Gange Project, the government's flagship initiative dedicated to the conservation and restoration of the holy river Ganga. The e-auction will be available until October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.
What’s On Offer
This year's auction will feature over 600 mementos and gifts presented to PM Modi. The base price for the items, set by a government committee, ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 8.26 lakh. A key highlight of this year's e-auction is the sports memorabilia from Paralympic Games, 2024. The collection also includes religious artefacts, featuring meticulously crafted temple models, such as the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Shree Dwarkadhish at Dwarka.
From Pichwai paintings to Khaadi shawls, Silver Filigree, Mata Ni Pachedi Art, Gond Art and Madhubani, the auction includes items from different parts of the country.
How to buy gifts received by PM Mod
Individuals keen to participate in the e-auction can register and participate via the official website -- https://pmmementos.gov.in/. First-time buyers should click the "Buyer Signup" button at the top right-hand corner of the website's home page and complete the registration process with the required details.
How to participate in the e-auction
-Login to your account using the required credentials.
-Complete the Aadhaar authentication process.
-Browse the item catalogue to view the mementos available for auction including those displayed under the 'Live Auctions' category.
-Add the selected items to the card and specify the bid amount.
- Participation is allowed until the auction concludes.
-After the conclusion of the e-auction, the highest quoted (H1) bidder can proceed with the payment through the portal.
-The item will be delivered to your address.
The e-auction of the gifts presented to PM Modi is organised by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), a division of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The auction is exclusively accessible to Indian resident Indians.