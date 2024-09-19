E-Auction Of Over 600 Items Gifted To PM Modi Now Live: All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to participate in the sixth edition of mementos he received during his public programme. "Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I’m delighted to share that this year’s auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The sixth edition of the e-auction for souvenirs and gifts received by PM Modi began on September 17, coinciding with his birthday. The initiative, launched in 2019, has garnered over Rs 50 crores in its five editions. Proceeds from the auction will be used towards the Namami Gange Project, the government's flagship initiative dedicated to the conservation and restoration of the holy river Ganga. The e-auction will be available until October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.