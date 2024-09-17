Indian Supreme Court Rejects US Physicist's Challenge To Nuclear Licensing Law

Moreover, these are policy decisions in which courts cannot interfere, it said.

"It (nuclear materials) can be used for making bombs. It is capable of misuse and that is why there is a prohibition under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962," the CJI said.

Sandeep TS, a US-based physicist, had moved the top court challenging the validity of section 14 of the Act and said even a private firm has been allowed to be a part of a nuclear power project.