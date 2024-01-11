Atal Setu: Top Speed Limit For Four-Wheelers And Restrictions On Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Announced
Ahead of the opening of the Atal Setu, also known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, Mumbai police have announced rules for speed limits on India's longest sea bridge.
Mumbai police said it was being done to avoid "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public."
Restrictions On Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Four-wheelers like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kmph per hour on the MTHL.
Speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge.
No motorbikes, autorickshaws, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be allowed on the sea bridge.
Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won’t have an entry on the Eastern Freeway. These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement.
MTHL Toll Charges
On January 4, the Maharashtra government cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as a one-way toll for cars on MTHL. A passenger car will be charged Rs 250 one-way toll, while charges for return journeys as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different. The rates will be revised post-review after one year from the commencement of operations.
MTHL Inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the MTHL, also known as Atal Setu, named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Friday.
About MTHL
The Rs 18,000-crore MTHL originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. The MTHL is a six-lane sea link, with 16.50 km of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land.
Motorists will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes, which otherwise takes two hours.
