Atal Setu Opens Today As Mumbai's Rs 80,000-Crore Mega Makeover Takes Shape

Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, opens on Friday as the Rs 80,000-crore mega makeover of Mumbai's public infrastructure is finally taking shape.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, connecting India's financial capital with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 21.8-kilometre bridge, officially called the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been built at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore. The six-lane link, with a 16.50-km stretch on the sea, is expected to cut travel time from Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai from just under two hours to about 20–25 minutes.

It will ease the burden on the existing Vashi-Mankhurd bridge and Thane–Airoli bridges that connect the city with the mainland.

The bridge is one of several public infrastructure projects, many of which were planned decades ago, aimed at making commuters' lives easier and reducing the burden on the city's lifeline suburban rail that ferries more than 75 lakh people daily. Besides the trans-harbour link, the first part of the north-south coastal road from Worli to Marine Lines is also scheduled to be operational by January end.