Assam TET 2025 Final Result Declared: Steps To Download Scorecard

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, has released the TET examinations final results for Graduate Teacher (GT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Those who took part in the TET-cum-Recruitment Test can now view their performance online. The results were made public at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2025.

The results can now be viewed on the official websites: ssa.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. Applicants can verify their results and keep a copy of the scorecard for future use.

To view their results, candidates must sign in using their application number and password. The published results include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, total marks and qualification status.

The candidates should check each detail attentively, and in case of any errors, promptly notify the Directorate of Secondary Education for rectification.