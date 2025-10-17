Assam TET 2025 Final Result Declared: Steps To Download Scorecard
The candidates can check Assam TET 2025 final results through official websites: ssa.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in.
The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, has released the TET examinations final results for Graduate Teacher (GT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Those who took part in the TET-cum-Recruitment Test can now view their performance online. The results were made public at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2025.
The results can now be viewed on the official websites: ssa.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. Applicants can verify their results and keep a copy of the scorecard for future use.
To view their results, candidates must sign in using their application number and password. The published results include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, total marks and qualification status.
The candidates should check each detail attentively, and in case of any errors, promptly notify the Directorate of Secondary Education for rectification.
Steps To Check Assam TET Final Result 2025
Follow these quick steps to check your Assam TET 2025 results for the Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher posts:
1. Go to the official websites: ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org.
2. On the homepage, find and select the link for “Assam GT/PGT TET Final Result 2025.”
3. Provide your application number and either your date of birth or password in the login section.
4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to display your result on screen.
5. Save or print a copy of the result for your records and future use.
Those aiming for GT and PGT roles in Assam’s government schools are required to first clear the Assam TET-cum-Recruitment Test. This examination serves as a compulsory qualification for appointments of teachers across government schools in the state.
Candidates facing any difficulties or having questions regarding the Assam TET Final Result 2025 are advised to get in touch with the Directorate of Secondary Education using the contact details available on the official websites.