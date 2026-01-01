Assam Reports Zero Rhino Poaching Cases In 2025

Business NewsNationalAssam Reports Zero Rhino Poaching Cases In 2025
Rhino poaching came down to zero in 2025 due to stringent protection measures taken during the last five years, the CM said during an interaction with journalists in Guwahati.

01 Jan 2026, 11:10 PM IST
A one-horned rhinoceros grazes in a wetland at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in Morigaon district, Assam, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said no rhino poaching incidents were reported in the state last year.

"Zero rhino poaching was reported in 2023. This is the second time and it is a ''proud moment for us'', Sarma said.

In the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape, the endangered 'dhole' or the 'wild dog' was sighted after 35 years in the Amguri corridor, he added.

He also said a rare golden tiger was sighted in January 2025 in the central range of the Kaziranga National Park.

