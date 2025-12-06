Assam Police Recruitment 2026: 1715 Constable Posts Open for Online Applications, Steps To Apply

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has launched recruitment for 1715 Constable positions in the Assam Police on their official website slprbassam.in.

The vacancy comprises 1052 Unarmed Branch (UB) posts and 663 Armed Branch (AB) posts. The online applications will start from December 16, 2025, and will close on January 16, 2026.