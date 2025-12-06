Assam Police Recruitment 2026: 1715 Constable Posts Open for Online Applications, Steps To Apply
The vacancy comprises 1052 Unarmed Branch (UB) posts and 663 Armed Branch (AB) posts. The online applications will start from December 16, 2025, and will close on January 16, 2026.
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has launched recruitment for 1715 Constable positions in the Assam Police on their official website slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates aged 18-25 years as of January 1, 2026 (born between January 1, 2001, and January 1, 2008) can apply, with relaxations for reserved categories. For UB, Class 12 (HS) from a recognised board is required; AB needs Class 10 (HSLC), though higher-qualified applicants may opt for both branches.
Applicants must be Indian citizens fluent in Assamese or another state language, registered with an Assam Employment Exchange, and meet physical standards like 6/6 eyesight in one eye, no deformities, and good health excluding varicose veins temporarily.
How to Apply – Assam Police Constable 2026
Interested and eligible candidates will have to submit their applications online only through the official SLPRB Assam portal.
Visit the official website of SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in.
Scroll to the “Recruitment” or “Important Links” section and click on the Assam Police Constable (UB/AB) 2026 online application link.
Click on “New Registration” and register using a valid mobile number, email ID and basic details to generate your Application ID.
Login to the portal using the Application ID/mobile number, date of birth and password to access the application form.
Select the post you wish to apply for – Constable (UB), Constable (AB) or both (if educationally eligible) and mark preference carefully.
Fill in your personal information, address, category, Assam Employment Exchange registration details and educational qualifications accurately.
Upload a recent passport-size photograph, scanned signature and required documents such as HSLC/HS admit card (age proof), certificates, caste certificate, NCC certificate etc. in the prescribed format and size.
Review the entire form thoroughly, as corrections may not be allowed after final submission.
Click on 'Final Submit' and confirm submission using OTP, if prompted.
Download and print the acknowledgement/online application form for future reference.
The process includes Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a written exam on arithmetic, English, reasoning, Assam GK, and current affairs for shortlisted candidates (5 times vacancies per category).