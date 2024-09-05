Assam Cabinet Approves 57 Recommendations On Clause 6 Of Assam Accord

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to implement 57 of the 67 recommendations given by the Justice Biplab Sarma committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The cabinet deliberated on various recommendations given by the panel to protect and safeguard land, language and culture of the indigenous people of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference after the meeting held in Lakhimpur.

The Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards will be provided to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

"A decision has been taken to implement 85% of the recommendations and we will take up the remaining with the central government as these fall within its purview," Sarma said.

The recommendations that will be implemented will be announced in the next three to four days in Guwahati, while the Group of Ministers will discuss the matter with the All Assam Students' Union and other organisations, he said.

The state government will implement the 57 recommendations by April 15, 2025, Sarma said.

This marks a "historic milestone for Assam and stands out as one of the most significant efforts since Independence to protect the rights of the people of the state," he said.

"The state government has already initiated measures beyond the recommendations of the committee to safeguard the interest of the indigenous population," the chief minister added.