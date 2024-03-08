Ashwini Bhide On Mumbai Metro's Obstacles, Aarey Car Shed Controversy And More
Having a car shed at Aarey is what makes the metro line efficient and provides real service to the city, the managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corp. said.
Infrastructure projects in large metropolises such as Mumbai come with inherent challenges that are often expected—and some that come out of the blue.
That’s according to Ashwini Bhide, managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corp., who, in an exclusive Women's Day special interview with NDTV Profit’s Tamanna Inamdar, shared insights into overcoming the project's obstacles.
“Big projects like the Mumbai Metro already come with some inherent challenges,” she said. “But in these kinds of projects, there are a lot of uncharted challenges that you haven't anticipated.”
The Aarey Car Shed Controversy
Reflecting on the Aarey Car Shed controversy, Bhide acknowledges the difficulties encountered. "It was tough," she admits. However, she underscores the importance of clarity in goals, asserting, "Once you know what your goal is, it is easy to deal with that."
The plan to set up the car shed for Mumbai Metro Line 3 in Aarey Milk Colony faced opposition from environmental groups as it entailed cutting down hundreds of trees. While former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stayed the construction of a metro car shed at the spot, his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis cleared the decks for its construction.
However, Bhide emphasised the critical role of the Aarey Car Shed in enhancing the efficiency and functionality of the metro line. "Having a car shed at Aarey is what makes the metro line efficient and provides real service to the city," she said. Removing the car shed, she said, would diminish the project's significance.
Minimising Challenges, Faster Completion
Despite facing opposition and delays, Bhide remains resolute in her commitment to delivering the project as planned. "It was my duty to fight for it and ensure that the project is delivered to the city in the manner it was planned for.”
Bhide recounts the challenges of expediting the completion of the depot amid delays. “My job was to minimise the project and push the depot in the maximum manner," she says. Despite the typical timeline for depot construction, Bhide's team worked to streamline processes and reduce completion time.
Importance Of Metro Line 3
Bhide highlighted the significance of Metro Line 3 in connecting crucial hubs within Mumbai. “This corridor is the only one that connects the northern suburbs to the island city," she said. The project promises to provide safer, more comfortable and modern connectivity to employment, business, educational, and health centres across the city.
Looking Ahead To Completion
With the depot nearing completion and testing underway, Bhide was optimistic about timely commissioning. “We’re hopeful that, in the next three months, we'll complete all our testing and certification,” she said, adding that Metro Line-3 will be operational by June.