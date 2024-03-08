Ashwini Bhide On Mumbai Metro's Obstacles, Aarey Car Shed Controversy And More

Infrastructure projects in large metropolises such as Mumbai come with inherent challenges that are often expected—and some that come out of the blue.

That’s according to Ashwini Bhide, managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corp., who, in an exclusive Women's Day special interview with NDTV Profit’s Tamanna Inamdar, shared insights into overcoming the project's obstacles.

“Big projects like the Mumbai Metro already come with some inherent challenges,” she said. “But in these kinds of projects, there are a lot of uncharted challenges that you haven't anticipated.”