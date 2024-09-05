NDTV ProfitNationAshok Leyland Inks MoU With Bandhan Bank For Vehicle Finance
Ashok Leyland Inks MoU With Bandhan Bank For Vehicle Finance

05 Sep 2024, 04:45 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashok Leyland trucks on display. (Source: Tushar Deep Singh/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Ashok Leyland trucks on display. (Source: Tushar Deep Singh/ NDTV Profit)

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has tied up with Bandhan Bank for vehicle finance.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the entities to offer customised financial solutions to customers.

"This strategic partnership will strengthen the company's market position," Ashok Leyland CFO KM Balaji said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland sells a range of trucks and buses to meet diverse customer requirements.

