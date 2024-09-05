Ashok Leyland Inks MoU With Bandhan Bank For Vehicle Finance

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has tied up with Bandhan Bank for vehicle finance.The memorandum of understanding was signed between the entities to offer customised financial solutions to customers."This strategic partnership will strengthen the company's market position," Ashok Leyland CFO KM Balaji said in a statement.Ashok Leyland sells a range of trucks and buses to meet diverse customer requirements. .Ashok Leyland Unveils 'Uptime Solution Centre' For Real-Time Troubleshooting