As Rains Pound Mumbai, Memes Flood Social Media: Mother Nature Is 'Directing Her Own Yash Chopra Film’

Mumbai woke up to another wet morning on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The downpour left several localities submerged, disrupted rail traffic and forced nine flights to abort landing. Schools and colleges were also ordered shut by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Within three days, Mumbai has already exceeded its average monthly rainfall.

While much of the city struggled with waterlogging, Mumbaikars have turned to humour to cope with the helplessness and hardships.

Social media platforms are filled with memes, parody videos and witty observations about the relentless rain.

On X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, “It’s pouring in Mumbai. Feels like Mother Nature is directing her own Yash Chopra film. Trains are late, roads are flooded, and somewhere a heart is humming ‘Rimjhim gire saawan.’ Red alert issued. Stay safe, stay filmy.”