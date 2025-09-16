As Modi Turns 75, Check Out Rare And Unseen Photos Of The Prime Minister

Business NewsNationalAs Modi Turns 75, Check Out Rare And Unseen Photos Of The Prime Minister
A glimpse into the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through rare photographs spanning his journey over the years.

16 Sep 2025, 11:19 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
PM Modi Birthday
A photo from Modi's Mauritius visit in 1998. (Photo source: X/@modiarchive)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Sept. 17. Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in Mehsana, Gujarat, in 1950, he served three consecutive terms as the state's Chief Minister before becoming the Prime Minister in 2014. PM Modi is now serving his third consecutive term in office.

The BJP is planning nationwide celebrations with multiple events on PM Modi's 75th birthday.

Ahead of the special occasion, here is a look at some rare and unseen pictures of PM Modi:   

In 1993, while returning from the United States, Narendra Modi, who was then the BJP general secretary, made an unscheduled stop in the United Kingdom. He met the Indian diaspora and even took a ride on the London Underground to engage with locals.

Narendra Modi inside Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s prison cell at the Andaman Cellular Jail, where the freedom fighter was once incarcerated.

A 1984 photo of Narendra Modi with late actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar.

PM Modi is seen in a group photo with his teacher and school principal, Rasbihari Maniyar, in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

A rare photograph from a wedding in Narendra Modi’s village, taken when he was very young.

In 1974, Narendra Modi, as an RSS Yuva Pracharak, voiced the concerns of students and supported ABVP members through his fiery speeches during the Navnirman Andolan.

Throwback picture of a young Narendra Modi, the Swayamsevak and Gau Sevak.

Narendra Modi, in his younger days, sharing a lighter moment with an RSS colleague.

A throwback to the 1990s, when Narendra Modi visited the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Narendra Modi in his various disguises during the Emergency.

PM Modi’s mother, Heera Ben Modi, is seen applying a tilak to his forehead in January 1992.

An old photo of Modi, with a bag by his side and tea in hand, gives a glimpse into his travels as an RSS Karyakarta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the third of six children of Damodardas and Heeraben Modi. The family lived in a small single-storey house, and his father ran a tea stall at the local Vadnagar railway station, where young Narendra often helped out, according to narendramodi.in.

According to the website, if one word defines his childhood, it is service. At nine, when floods devastated the Tapi river, he and his friends set up a food stall and donated the proceeds for relief work. As a child, Modi also dreamed of serving in the Indian Army.

