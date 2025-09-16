As Modi Turns 75, Check Out Rare And Unseen Photos Of The Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Sept. 17. Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in Mehsana, Gujarat, in 1950, he served three consecutive terms as the state's Chief Minister before becoming the Prime Minister in 2014. PM Modi is now serving his third consecutive term in office.

The BJP is planning nationwide celebrations with multiple events on PM Modi's 75th birthday.

Ahead of the special occasion, here is a look at some rare and unseen pictures of PM Modi:

In 1993, while returning from the United States, Narendra Modi, who was then the BJP general secretary, made an unscheduled stop in the United Kingdom. He met the Indian diaspora and even took a ride on the London Underground to engage with locals.