As Modi Turns 75, Check Out Rare And Unseen Photos Of The Prime Minister
A glimpse into the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through rare photographs spanning his journey over the years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Sept. 17. Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in Mehsana, Gujarat, in 1950, he served three consecutive terms as the state's Chief Minister before becoming the Prime Minister in 2014. PM Modi is now serving his third consecutive term in office.
The BJP is planning nationwide celebrations with multiple events on PM Modi's 75th birthday.
Ahead of the special occasion, here is a look at some rare and unseen pictures of PM Modi:
In 1993, while returning from the United States, Narendra Modi, who was then the BJP general secretary, made an unscheduled stop in the United Kingdom. He met the Indian diaspora and even took a ride on the London Underground to engage with locals.
1993 | Did you know Narendra Modiâs first stop in the UK wasnât even planned?
In 1993, while returning from the United States, @narendramodi - then the BJP General Secretary in Gujarat and a rising figure in national politics - made an impromptu stop in the United Kingdom.
Noâ¦ pic.twitter.com/E4HDhWBJbe
Narendra Modi inside Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s prison cell at the Andaman Cellular Jail, where the freedom fighter was once incarcerated.
Narendra Modi inside the prison cell of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at the Cellular Jail in Andaman, where the freedom fighter was held during his incarceration.
A 1984 photo of Narendra Modi with late actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar.
Narendra Modi with legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji.
[1984]
PM Modi is seen in a group photo with his teacher and school principal, Rasbihari Maniyar, in Vadnagar, Gujarat.
Vadnagar, Gujarat: Narendra Modi in a group photo with his teacher and school principal Rasbihari Maniyar.
A rare photograph from a wedding in Narendra Modi’s village, taken when he was very young.
131 years ago, on September 11th, 1893, #SwamiVivekananda delivered his timeless speech at the Parliament of Worldâs Religions in Chicago. His words not only introduced the world to Indiaâs rich spiritual heritage but also inspired countless individuals in future generations
In 1974, Narendra Modi, as an RSS Yuva Pracharak, voiced the concerns of students and supported ABVP members through his fiery speeches during the Navnirman Andolan.
In his own words, @narendramodi has described the Emergency as an unexpected opportunity (Aapda Mein Avsar) that allowed him to work with leaders and organizations across the political spectrum, exposing him to diverse ideologies and viewpoints. The story of the Emergency
The story of the Emergency,â¦ pic.twitter.com/dQrCiW7Fvn
Throwback picture of a young Narendra Modi, the Swayamsevak and Gau Sevak.
Take a trip down memory lane with this throwback picture of Narendra Modi - the Swayam Sevak and Gau Sevak.
Narendra Modi, in his younger days, sharing a lighter moment with an RSS colleague.
Narendra Modi sharing a light moment with an RSS colleague. As a pracharak, he had already traveled the length and breadth of India by the time he reached his early 30s.
A throwback to the 1990s, when Narendra Modi visited the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Bonjour, Paris!
A throwback to the 90s when @narendramodi visited the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Narendra Modi in his various disguises during the Emergency.
During the Emergency, @narendramodi writes in his book 'Sangharsh Ma Gujarat', Satyagrahis disguised themselves so well that even longtime acquaintances couldn't recognize them. One disguised as an astrologer often had to make wrong predictions at the request of people.
Duringâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Gri3iongrY
PM Modi’s mother, Heera Ben Modi, is seen applying a tilak to his forehead in January 1992.
30th January, 1992: The day after Modi returned from the Ekta Yatra, a grand civic felicitation was held in Ahmedabad in honor of all Ekta Yatris. It was one of the first times his mother Heera Ben Modi appeared in public. She applied a Tilak to his forehead.
It was one of the first times his mother Heera Ben Modi appeared in public. She applied a Tilak to his forehead. pic.twitter.com/ukQlhu1jPb
An old photo of Modi, with a bag by his side and tea in hand, gives a glimpse into his travels as an RSS Karyakarta.
Young Modi with the ubiquitous Chai in one hand and a bag by his side. In their travels across the country, RSS Karyakartas commonly carried one bag with all their belongings.
In their travels across the country, RSS Karyakartas commonly carried one bag with all their belongings. pic.twitter.com/pcyfJMVXN8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the third of six children of Damodardas and Heeraben Modi. The family lived in a small single-storey house, and his father ran a tea stall at the local Vadnagar railway station, where young Narendra often helped out, according to narendramodi.in.
According to the website, if one word defines his childhood, it is service. At nine, when floods devastated the Tapi river, he and his friends set up a food stall and donated the proceeds for relief work. As a child, Modi also dreamed of serving in the Indian Army.