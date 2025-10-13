As Monsoon Withdraws From Mumbai, Water Levels In Lakes At 97.95% — Will BMC Impose Water Cuts?
Lake levels in Mumbai: Locals are hopeful that the current water stock will be sufficient to meet the city's needs for the next few months.
The collective water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes was hovering at 97.95% capacity on Monday, marking a marginal decline as the monsoon began its retreat from the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.
These lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Vihar - together hold a total storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. In recent weeks, consistent rainfall pushed water levels above 99%. People were anticipating that the lake would overflow amid heavy, record rainfall in the city this year.
However, only five of the seven lakes reached their full capacity this monsoon. Despite the slight drop, locals are hopeful that the current water stock will be sufficient to meet the city's needs for the next few months.
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) October 13, 2025
---
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/kMhY4RsXxh
According to the BMC data, all seven lakes are currently storing 14,17,727 million litres of water. While Upper Vaitarna Lake remains at full capacity, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna lakes are flowing above 95%. Modak Sagar is at 91.86% capacity, the data showed. Vehar Lake also remained at full capacity, while Tulsi and Bhatsa lakes are at over 98% capacity.
Besides Upper Vaitarna and Vihar, Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Tulsi had reached their peak capacity earlier this season before showing a slight decline. Modak Sagar was the first lake to overflow.
Are Water Cuts Expected In Mumbai?
As of now, the BMC is not expected to announce any water cuts for Mumbai due to water shortage till the next monsoon, a senior civic official told Free Press Journal last month.
However, temporary, localised water cuts can still be imposed for reasons like repair, maintenance, or upgradation work at the treatment plants, as was recently reported for early October 2025.
Last week, the civic body had announced 10% water cuts, but it was later cancelled. The cut was planned due to meter upgradation work at the 100 kV power sub-stations of the Pise-Panjrapur water treatment plant.
The work was scheduled between Oct. 7 and 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 PM daily. However, the planned work on Thursday was interrupted due to a strike by employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). As a result, the BMC said that water supply will remain normal in all affected areas, Times of India reported.
Water Supply Issue In Mumbai On October 13
In a separate incident on October 13, the BMC notified of an issue which led to a temporary disruption of the water supply in the city. Taking to X the municipal corporation wrote, "There has been a breakdown of the 230 V AC contactor of the DG set at Mumbai 3A Pumping Station, Panjrapur, causing tripping of the pumps. The contactor requires urgent replacement, for which complete electrical isolation of approximately one hour will be necessary.The work is being taken up on a war footing. During this period, the water supply to Mumbai will be affected and will continue at low pressure. Normal supply will be restored after completion of the work. Citizens are requested to take note of this and cooperate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
ð¹There has been a breakdown of the 230 V AC contactor of the DG set at Mumbai 3A Pumping Station, Panjrapur, causing tripping of the pumps.— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) October 13, 2025
ð ï¸The contactor requires urgent replacement, for which complete electrical isolation of approximately one hour will be necessary. Theâ¦