As Monsoon Withdraws From Mumbai, Water Levels In Lakes At 97.95% — Will BMC Impose Water Cuts?

The collective water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes was hovering at 97.95% capacity on Monday, marking a marginal decline as the monsoon began its retreat from the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.

These lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Vihar - together hold a total storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. In recent weeks, consistent rainfall pushed water levels above 99%. People were anticipating that the lake would overflow amid heavy, record rainfall in the city this year.

However, only five of the seven lakes reached their full capacity this monsoon. Despite the slight drop, locals are hopeful that the current water stock will be sufficient to meet the city's needs for the next few months.