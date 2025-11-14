Arwal Election Results 2025: JJD's Arun Kumar Vs JSP's Kunti Devi — Who Is Winning?

Arwal is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 15 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

In 2025 election, Arun Kumar, Janshakti Janta Dal, Kunti Devi from Jan Suraaj Party, Shekhar Ram from Bahujan Samaj Party, Satyendra Prasad Sharma, Independent are battling for the office of MLA in Arwal.

Arwal town functions as the administrative headquarters of Arwal district. Formerly part of Jehanabad, it was carved out as a separate district in August 2001. Among Bihar’s 38 districts, Arwal ranks as the third least populous.

Historically, the district was part of the Red Corridor and witnessed several massacres. Triggered by Naxalite activities, local Dalit communities retaliated against upper-caste groups, resulting in violent clashes largely rooted in land disputes, as per India Today.