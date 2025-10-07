Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Bungalow At 95 Lodhi Estate Nearly A Year After Resigning As Delhi CM
Kejriwal has been assigned a Type-VII bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, which he is expected to occupy soon.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal has been finally allotted an official bungalow in Delhi, nearly a year after vacating the CM's residence.
Kejriwal has been assigned a Type-VII bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, which he is expected to occupy soon. The decision follows proceedings in the Delhi High Court, where Kejriwal sought suitable housing in his capacity as the national president of a recognised political party.
Earlier, AAP had requested the Central government to allocate the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate, previously occupied by BSP leader Mayawati, but that property had already been allotted in July to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.
The new allotment at Lodhi Estate brings an end to nearly a year of uncertainty surrounding Kejriwal’s official accommodation after he stepped down as Delhi Chief Minister. On Monday, the government formally informed about the allocation, and according to NDTV sources, Kejriwal visited the new house the same day for an inspection.
Kejriwal's New Residence
Type-VII bungalows generally feature four bedrooms, large lawns, a garage, three servant quarters, and a dedicated office space. Spread over approximately 5,000 square feet, Kejriwal’s new residence includes two side lawns and an office area.
The AAP leader will have Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as his neighbour at bungalow 97, while Army officials occupy bungalows 94 and 96. RJD MP Misa Bharti and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reside nearby, in bungalows 82 and 81, respectively.
Kejriwal had been without a permanent government residence since resigning as Delhi Chief Minister on Sept. 17, 2024. After vacating his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, on Nov. 4, he temporarily stayed at the home of AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal, located at 5, Ferozeshah Road.
The Centre had earlier informed the Delhi High Court that Kejriwal would be provided with official accommodation within ten days, in accordance with the entitlement granted to presidents of national parties.