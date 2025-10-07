Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Bungalow At 95 Lodhi Estate Nearly A Year After Resigning As Delhi CM

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal has been finally allotted an official bungalow in Delhi, nearly a year after vacating the CM's residence.

Kejriwal has been assigned a Type-VII bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, which he is expected to occupy soon. The decision follows proceedings in the Delhi High Court, where Kejriwal sought suitable housing in his capacity as the national president of a recognised political party.

Earlier, AAP had requested the Central government to allocate the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate, previously occupied by BSP leader Mayawati, but that property had already been allotted in July to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The new allotment at Lodhi Estate brings an end to nearly a year of uncertainty surrounding Kejriwal’s official accommodation after he stepped down as Delhi Chief Minister. On Monday, the government formally informed about the allocation, and according to NDTV sources, Kejriwal visited the new house the same day for an inspection.