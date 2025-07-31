Around 489 Road Projects Face Delays Over Land And Clearance Issues: Gadkari

If projects are inordinately delayed due to some reasons and further progress under the ongoing contract is not envisaged, the contract is terminated/foreclosed and re-awarded, with or without modification in the project configuration, he added.

Responding to a separate question, Gadkari said national highways are constructed in accordance with specifications of Indian Road Congress.

"The maximum design speed specified for construction of national highways in different terrains is 120 km/h for expressways and 100 km/h for national highways," he said.