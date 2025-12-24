Army Called In After Assam’s West Karbi Anglong Erupts In Violence
Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar.
The Army conducted a flag march in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam to help maintain law and order, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters at the worst-hit Kheroni area, Singh said so far more than 60 police personnel have been injured in the violence.
"Army columns have reached here, and they have marched through these areas. The situation is totally under control now. I have covered the entire area myself," he said.
Police are investigating the violence that happened over the last two days, said Singh, who has been camping at the site since Monday night.
"We will arrest the culprits. Let the situation stabilise first," he added.
Two people were killed, and more than 70 others, including over 60 police personnel, were injured as violence rocked West Karbi Anglong district.
"By now, we have counted that more than 60 police personnel have been injured and some of them seriously. There were six-seven ambulances, which ferried the police to health centres in Hojai," the DGP said.
Singh took a hit on his shoulder in stone pelting on Tuesday, while IG (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh suffered injuries on his leg.
"Legal action required will be taken. We have a lot of video footage, and people are being identified. The law will take its own course," he said.
Singh appealed to people not to indulge in violence and urged elders to make "misguided" youths understand that problems can be solved only through dialogue.
"The Assam government has come forward and given time for a tripartite meeting between the state government, local council and the agitating people who are presenting their demands," he said.
"I appeal to all not to indulge in violence, and request the parents to talk to their children and ask them not to resort to violence."
The DGP said that all in society should come together to handle the situation peacefully.
"An unfortunate incident happened yesterday. The mob, which committed vandalism and attacked the administration officials, also lost one of its members. The mob also committed arson and set the market afire, and one differently-abled person died in it. Probably he could not come out," he said.
Singh said the mob took out cylinders from a nearby gas agency and inflamed those.
"The magistrate tried to explain and told over the mic that the assembly was unlawful. Despite being told to disperse and leave the unlawful assembly, they did not go away. They then attacked all of us. Nobody gains from such violence," he said.
Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in tribal belts.
They went on a rampage on Monday after police took away three agitators from the protest site in the early hours, a move which the administration later claimed was for their hospitalisation.