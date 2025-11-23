Are Schools Closed On Nov 24 Or Nov 25 For Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025? — Check State-Wise List

Schools in north India will be closed on November 24 and 25, 2025, primarily due to Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas), but the specific dates vary by state.

On November 24, 2025 (Monday), schools will be closed in these states:

Punjab

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

On November 25, 2025 (Tuesday), schools will be closed in: