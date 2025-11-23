Are Schools Closed On Nov 24 Or Nov 25 For Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025? — Check State-Wise List
In 2025, schools across several states observe a holiday on either November 24 or 25, with closures varying region-wise.
Schools in north India will be closed on November 24 and 25, 2025, primarily due to Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas), but the specific dates vary by state.
On November 24, 2025 (Monday), schools will be closed in these states:
Punjab
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
On November 25, 2025 (Tuesday), schools will be closed in:
Delhi (public holdiay)
Uttar Pradesh
Haryana (restricted holiday, may vary for schools)
Some areas of Punjab and Chandigarh as per regional observance
Public Holiday In North Indian States
The Delhi government has decided to declare November 25 as a public holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.
The chief minister earlier invited people from across Delhi and the country to participate in the grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25.
Punjab usually observes the holiday on November 24, but no official announcement for 2025 has been made yet.
The Haryana government has declared November 25 as a restricted holiday in the state. A grand state-level event will be organised in Kurukshetra to mark this historic occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event on November 25.
The Uttar Pradesh government has revised the date of the gazetted holiday declared on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day for the year 2025. According to an official release, the holiday, earlier scheduled for November 24, 2025, has now been rescheduled to November 25, 2025 (Tuesday).
Other states and regions generally have regular school schedules on these days. Sundays are universally off and Saturdays vary by school policy. It is advisable to check with local schools for any additional regional closures or variations.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day also known as Shaheedi Diwas is observed on November 24. It honours the ninth Sikh Guru who sacrificed his life in 1675 to protect religious freedom. He opposed forced conversions under Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, standing up for the rights of oppressed people, especially Kashmiri Pandits. His sacrifice symbolises courage and religious tolerance.