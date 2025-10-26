Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, October 27, For Chath Puja? Check Bank Holiday List
Chhath Puja 2025 Holidays: Banks in three states will remain closed on Monday on account of the Chhath Puja.
Banks in a few states will remain closed on Monday, Oct. 27, on account of Chhath Puja 2025. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in three states will not operate on this day.
Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is being celebrated from October 25 to October 28 this year. The festival is a unique observance known for its austerity, deep devotion, and emphasis on purity and harmony with nature.
Bank Holiday On Oct. 27: States Where Banks Will Remain Shut
The bank holiday will be observed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand due to the Chhath festival (evening puja), as per the RBI holiday calendar. Customers residing in these states and cities are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the day.
Although services at the bank branches will not be available on Oct. 27 in the above-mentioned states, digital banking facilities such as ATMs, UPI, internet banking and mobile banking apps will continue to operate as usual.
This means that bank branches in the rest of the country are expected to operate normally on Oct. 27, allowing customers outside the holiday-observed states to carry out their regular banking transactions without disruption.
Remaining Bank Holidays In October 2025
With October being a festive month, featuring celebrations such as Dussehra, Diwali and related festivities across India, the RBI holiday calendar carries a total of 21 days of bank closures. Of these, 13 holidays fall on weekdays, while the remaining fall on weekends.
According to RBI guidelines, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays. But due to many festivals in October, banks in some states remained shut on the first and third Saturdays as well, taking the total number of holidays for the month to 21.
The remaining bank holidays for October 2025 include:
October 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chhath Puja (morning puja).
October 31: Banks in Gujarat will remain closed to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.