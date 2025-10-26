Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, October 27, For Chath Puja? Check Bank Holiday List

The bank holiday will be observed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand due to the Chhath festival (evening puja), as per the RBI holiday calendar. Customers residing in these states and cities are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the day.

Although services at the bank branches will not be available on Oct. 27 in the above-mentioned states, digital banking facilities such as ATMs, UPI, internet banking and mobile banking apps will continue to operate as usual.

This means that bank branches in the rest of the country are expected to operate normally on Oct. 27, allowing customers outside the holiday-observed states to carry out their regular banking transactions without disruption.