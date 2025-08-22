Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, August 23? Check Holiday List Here
Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, the customers can use online banking and ATM services on the bank holidays.
As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month are designated as holidays for both scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks.
According to the RBI guidelines, banks remain operational on the first, third and, where applicable, the fifth Saturday of every month. Additionally, banks are closed on all Sundays and scheduled holidays.
So, all banks across India will remain closed on August 23.
As per the RBI’s holiday calendar, three holidays are scheduled next week. On August 25, banks will remain closed in Assam on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.
To mark Ganesh Puja, banks will remain closed on August 27 in Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.
Further, banks will be closed in Odisha and Goa on August 28, on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, on account of the festival of Nuakhai.
Although bank branches do not operate on designated holidays, customers can continue to use online services. A wide range of facilities remains accessible through digital platforms, including Internet banking, mobile applications provided by individual banks and the use of ATMs for cash withdrawals.
Through these options, account holders can conduct transactions such as transferring funds via UPI, NEFT, or RTGS, opening fixed deposits, monitoring account balances and making regular payments. These services function seamlessly even on days when physical branches remain closed.
It should be noted that the schedule of bank holidays differs from state to state, depending on local customs and regional observances.
For clarity, the RBI publishes a holiday calendar that lists the specific dates applicable to each state. Customers can refer to this schedule or reach out to their local branch for confirmation before planning an in-person visit.
ALSO READ
Online Gaming Bill Bars Endorsements, Prevents Banks From Facilitating Transactions — Key Highlights
Bank Holidays In August 2025
August 23: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks
August 25: Assam will mark the celebration of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, Tamil Nadu.
August 28: Odisha and Goa to mark a holiday due to Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) / Nuakhai
August 24, 31: Sundays