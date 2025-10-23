Are Banks Open Or Closed Today For Bhai Dooj 2025? Check State-Wise RBI Bank Holiday List For October 23
Banks in several states will remain closed today due to multiple regional festivals, with the closure primarily for Bhai Dooj (Bhai Bij/Bhratridwitiya) in many parts of the country.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar and various regional calendars, banks will remain shut on Thursday in six states for:
Bhai Dooj
Chitragupt Jayanti
Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
Bhratridwitiya
Ningol Chakkouba
These holidays are being observed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.
Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience during this festive period. Though branch services will be unavailable on October 23 in the states as mentioned earlier, digital banking options, such as ATMs, UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps, will remain fully operational.
In-Branch Services To Resume October 24
Banks are scheduled to resume in-branch services on Friday, October 24. However, banks will remain shut for regular weekend closure on October 25 (fourth Saturday) and Sunday, October 26.
Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on October 18, followed by Diwali on October 20. With an extended Diwali break, banks remained closed for several days due to various festivals, as per regional calendars.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In October 2025
With October being a festive season and many celebrations taking place across India, banks are scheduled to remain closed for up to 21 days this month, as per the RBI calendar. Of these, around 13 holidays fall on weekdays, while the rest coincide with weekends.
As per RBI guidelines, banks normally observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays every month. But owing to the festive occasions in October, closures also included the first and third Saturdays in some states, bringing the total number of bank holidays for the month to 21.
Here’s a look at the remaining bank holidays in October:
October 25: Fourth Saturday
October 26: Sunday
October 27: Chhath Puja (Evening Puja) in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi
October 28: Chhath Puja (Morning Puja) in Patna and Ranchi
October 31: Banks in Ahmedabad will remain closed for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.
Customers are requested to contact their nearest bank branch to confirm the holiday schedule, as local branch holidays may vary per city.