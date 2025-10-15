APSC JE Civil Results Out: Check Documents Required For Verification, Direct Link For Roll Numbers Here

For document verification, candidates must bring the following original documents along with self-attested photocopies in chronological order:

H.S.L.C/H.S Admit/Marksheet/Pass Certificate as a proof of age.

H.S.L.C Marksheet and Pass Certificate.

H.S.S.L.C Marksheet and Pass Certificate (if applicable)

Diploma Marksheets (All Semesters) and Pass Certificate.

CGPA Conversion Formula of the respective Institute. (wherever applicable)

Permanent Residential Certificate/Employment Exchange Registration.

State Government Employees of Assam must submit No Objection Certificate from their respective employer or a Permanent Residential Certificate/Employment Exchange Registration as domicile proof.

Caste/Updated PwBD certificate (if applicable).

BPL candidates must submit BPL card reflecting the name of the candidate.

Declaration Form A (May be downloaded from APSC's website).

e-admission certificate of Screening Test.

Candidates must bring one of the following photo identity proofs to be produced on the day of document verification.

Photo identity proof includes PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID, and Aadhaar

Card, IDs issued by Government Departments/PSUs

Candidates must ensure their attendance for document verification as per date and time mentioned. No intimation letter will be issued. Failure to be present for document verification on the date and time mentioned as per roll numbers will lead to cancellation of candidature.

The APSC said they reserve the right to cancel the candidature if the candidate fails to produce any one of the certificates/documents in original along with a set of self-attested photocopies for verification and scrutiny on the day of the document verification.

Check your roll number on the direct link here: Candidates bearing the following Roll Nos. to attend for document verification link

Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number. You will find the date of your document verification day.