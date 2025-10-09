APPSC FBO Result 2025 Released: Check Details At psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, has officially released the results for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO)/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer (FSO) posts.

The 2025 APPSC results are now available for download on the commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Results 2025 are in a PDF format which contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the mains examination.