APPSC FBO Result 2025 Released: Check Details At psc.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, has officially released the results for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO)/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer (FSO) posts.
The 2025 APPSC results are now available for download on the commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Results 2025 are in a PDF format which contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the mains examination.
The APPSC, in a notification said, "It is hereby informed that the list of candidates provisionally qualified for Main Examination of Direct Recruitment to the post of Forest Section Officer in A.P. Forest Subordinate Service, Notification No. 07/2025, dated: 22.07.2025 on the basis of Screening Test held on 07/09/2025 AN is hosted on Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in." [sic]
Key Highlights of the Result Announcement
Candidates whose roll numbers feature in the newly released APPSC FBO Result 2025 PDF are now eligible to appear for the subsequent mains examination.
The mains exam is the next crucial stage in the selection process. The Commission has stated that further details regarding the date and schedule for the Mains Examination will be announced separately on the official APPSC website. Shortlisted candidates are strongly advised to regularly check psc.ap.gov.in for updates.
How To Check APPSC Results 2025
Candidates who appeared for the screening test can check their qualifying status by following these simple steps. Here are steps to check the APPSC FBO/FSO Result 2025:
Go to the official APPSC website: psc.ap.gov.in.
Click on the 'Results/Examinations' section on the homepage.
Find and click on the relevant link for the ‘APPSC Forest Beat Officer/FSO Result 2025’.
The APPSC FBO/FSO Result 2025 PDF will load on the screen.
Use the search function (Ctrl + F) to quickly find and verify your Roll Number.
Download and save the APPSC FBO/FSO Result 2025 PDF for future reference.
The post for which APPSC Results 2025 are declared are Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer. The total vacancies are for 691 posts for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer.
The APPSC Results 2025 are for the screening test, which was conducted on Sept. 7, 2025.