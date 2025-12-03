Applications Open For DRDO Chairs & Fellowships — How To Download Application Form
The scheme targets retired scientists from Central Government or autonomous bodies under the government to contribute to DRDO's research and development efforts.
Applications are now open for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairs and Fellowships, inviting eligible officers who have retired or are due to retire by Dec. 31, 2025.
These positions are contractual for an initial period of one year, extendable up to three years based on annual review. The scheme targets retired scientists from Central Government or autonomous bodies under the government to contribute to DRDO's research and development efforts.
The available positions include DRDO Chairs, DRDO Distinguished Fellowships, and DRDO Fellowships.
Candidates must have retired from relevant senior scientific ranks, with qualifications such as B.Tech, B.E., M.Sc., M.Tech, or Ph.D. Applicants should be within five years of retirement age.
The remuneration for these posts can be up to Rs 1,25,000 per month depending on the level and category.
How to Apply for DRDO Chairs & Fellowships
Here's how to apply for DRDO Chairs and Fellowships:
Download the application form from the official DRDO website.
Fill out the application form on A4 size paper.
Send the physical application to the Director of Personnel, DRDO,
Clearly caption the envelope as "Application for DRDO Chair/DRDO Fellow."
Send a copy of the filled application by email to dte-pers.hqr@gov.in.
Attach required documents such as a copy of PPO and identity card, Aadhar and PAN, passport-size photo with the application:
Ensure the application is duly endorsed by authorised DRDO authorities for consideration.
Download the form here:
The selection process involves a screening committee reviewing the applications, followed by a selection committee recommending the final list for approval by the Competent Authority.
Candidates selected for these positions are expected to serve at DRDO labs or establishments across India on all working days during their tenure.
The deadline for submission is 30 days from the advertisement's publication on the DRDO website. Interested applicants can download the detailed advertisement and application form from the DRDO official website under the vacancies section for full details and instructions.