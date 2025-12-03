Applications Open For DRDO Chairs & Fellowships — How To Download Application Form

Applications are now open for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairs and Fellowships, inviting eligible officers who have retired or are due to retire by Dec. 31, 2025.

These positions are contractual for an initial period of one year, extendable up to three years based on annual review. The scheme targets retired scientists from Central Government or autonomous bodies under the government to contribute to DRDO's research and development efforts.

The available positions include DRDO Chairs, DRDO Distinguished Fellowships, and DRDO Fellowships.

Candidates must have retired from relevant senior scientific ranks, with qualifications such as B.Tech, B.E., M.Sc., M.Tech, or Ph.D. Applicants should be within five years of retirement age.

The remuneration for these posts can be up to Rs 1,25,000 per month depending on the level and category.