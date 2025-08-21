App Based-Taxi Services 'Overcharge' Mumbai Commuters Amid Heavy Rains

Daily commuters in Mumbai have a hole burning in their pockets due to huge cab fares that certain app based cab services charged from them amid the heavy rains earlier this week.

Fares exceeding double the amount of normal fares were reportedly charged from passengers, for instance where the normal fare is Rs 200, these companies allegedly charged Rs 600-800, NDTV reported. On account of these violations, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik instructed strict action against app-based taxi companies.

The action has been taken against about 147 app-based taxi services by the Motor Transport Department in the last two days; 36 taxi services out of the 147 charged excessive fare from passengers, the report said.

The alleged malpractice took place amid incessant downpour in the financial capital that disrupted local train services, buses, and vehicular traffic.

In addition to the Motor Transport Department's remedial steps, the transport minister also engaged in talks with Commissioner Deven Bharti and suggested that the cyber cell of the police should also take action against app-based taxi services charging illegal fares.

Notably, Mumbai faced a massive 447 mm of rainfall during the 48-hour period from Monday to Wednesday. The rainfall brought the city to its knees, with schools and colleges remaining closed, and corporates permitting work from home for their staff.