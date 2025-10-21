Australia Grants First Import Approval For Unpeeled Indian Prawns: Andhra Minister
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said Australia granted its first import approval for unpeeled Indian prawns after years of restrictions triggered by white spot virus detections.
The minister, who is currently on an overseas visit to Australia, has been meeting government officials, investors, and key players in the seafood trade to explore new market opportunities for Indian aquaculture exports, a TDP release said.
“A long-standing hurdle for Indian seafood exporters has been Australia’s restrictions on unpeeled prawns due to white spot virus detection. Today, the first import approval for Indian prawns has been granted,” Lokesh said in a post on 'X', calling the development a major step forward.
White spot syndrome virus is a highly contagious and deadly pathogen that primarily affects farmed shrimp and other crustaceans.
Indian aquaculture farmers, particularly from coastal Andhra Pradesh, have faced difficulties ever since the United States imposed steep tariffs and Australia blocked unpeeled consignments, forcing over-dependence on a single market.
Lokesh thanked both the Indian and Australian governments for resolving the issue and noted that the approval will significantly boost India’s aquaculture exports.
“This approval is expected to ease trade bottlenecks, revive exporter confidence, and create new opportunities for coastal Andhra Pradesh’s prawn economy,” it said.
On the third day of his seven-day tour, Lokesh met leaders of Seafood Industry Australia in Parramatta and called for structured trade missions to connect Andhra Pradesh seafood exporters with Australian and global buyers.
He urged collaboration on quality upgrades, cold-chain infrastructure, compliance standards, and sustainable aquaculture. He also proposed culinary tourism initiatives to showcase Andhra Pradesh seafood to international markets.
The minister further met university leaders, city authorities, and state officials to explore institutional tie-ups for technology-driven development and bilateral cooperation, the release said.
Lokesh also met Parramatta Lord Mayor Martin Zaiter and discussed investment attraction, public transport expansion, and civic renewal, citing the Australian model as relevant to Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming urban hubs.
He later visited Harris Park’s ‘Little India’ precinct, describing it as a cultural and commercial bridge between the two countries and an example of diaspora-driven economic clustering.
At Western Sydney University, Lokesh proposed AI-enabled agricultural innovation hubs in partnership with an agricultural university to support precision farming, climate-resilient crops, and smart irrigation, it added.
The TDP general secretary invited New South Wales to send a minister-led business delegation to the Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit 2025 on November 14–15 to deepen bilateral investment flows and link innovation clusters, the release further said.
Lokesh embarked on the seven-day tour under the ‘Special Visitors Program’ on Saturday to promote Andhra Pradesh for investments.
Terming it a learning and partnership initiative, he said he will meet university leaders, top CEOs, and skills ministers to unlock opportunities for Andhra youth.