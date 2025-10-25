AP TET 2025: How To Register At tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Fees Structure And Important Dates

Business NewsNationalAP TET 2025: How To Register At tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Fees Structure And Important Dates
The AP TET October 2025 will be conducted through Computer-Based Test (CBT) in Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A, and Paper-2B.

25 Oct 2025, 04:50 PM IST i
Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in. (Photo: Freepix)
The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (AP DSE) has officially opened the online registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The AP TET October 2025 will be conducted through Computer-Based Test (CBT) in Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A, and Paper-2B. The candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V have to appear for Paper-1A and the candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII has to appear for Paper-2A.

The candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V in Special Schools has to appear for the examination under Paper-1 -1B and the candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes from VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-2 B in respect of Special Schools.

The candidates who have both D.El.Ed and B.Ed qualifications, who intends to be teachers for all Classes from I to VIII, are only eligible to appear for all papers, i.e. Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A and Paper-2B as per the requisite qualification.

Steps to Apply Online for AP TET 2025

To apply online for the AP TET 2025, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Andhra Pradesh TET registration portal at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the 'AP TET 2025 Candidate Registration' 

  3. Enter required details such as your name, Aadhaar number, mobile number, email ID, and date of birth to generate a Candidate ID or registration number.​

  4. Log in using the Candidate ID and password to fill in personal, academic, and communication details. 

  5. Choose your paper preference if it is Paper I for Classes 1 to 5 or Paper II for Classes 6 to 8. Select your preferred exam center.​

  6. Upload a recent passport-size photo, signature, and relevant educational certificates following the prescribed format and file size.​

  7. Pay the application fee online. 

  8. Review all entered details before final submission, as corrections might not be allowed later. 

  9. Click on Apply.

  10. Take a printout of AP TET 2025 for future reference.​

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Schedule of APTET- OCTOBER-2025 </p></div>

Schedule of APTET- OCTOBER-2025

The fee towards submission of application online and for the conduct of Computer Based Examination is Rs.1000/- for each Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A and Paper-2B separately. Candidates shall pay the fee through payment Gateway from Oct. 24 to Nov. 23 and submit online application at the APTET official website cse.ap.gov.in.

It should be noted that if the candidate who is having both D.El.Ed general/special and B.Ed general /special qualifications desires to apply for all papers; he/she has to pay Rs.1000/- for each paper separately.

