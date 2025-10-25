AP TET 2025: How To Register At tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Fees Structure And Important Dates

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (AP DSE) has officially opened the online registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The AP TET October 2025 will be conducted through Computer-Based Test (CBT) in Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A, and Paper-2B. The candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V have to appear for Paper-1A and the candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII has to appear for Paper-2A.

The candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V in Special Schools has to appear for the examination under Paper-1 -1B and the candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes from VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-2 B in respect of Special Schools.

The candidates who have both D.El.Ed and B.Ed qualifications, who intends to be teachers for all Classes from I to VIII, are only eligible to appear for all papers, i.e. Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A and Paper-2B as per the requisite qualification.