AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket To Release Today: Download Admit Card At tet2dsc.apcfss.in

The APTET-October 2025 will be conducted through 'online' mode in in all district headquarters/municipalities / revenue divisions / mandals.

Where required, based on the number of applicants, category of post and subject, centres may be allotted in the adjacent district of neighbouring states.

Candidates will be able to opt for districts indicated in the APTET official website. However, the allotment of examination centres shall be the at the discretion of the department, and requests for a change of examination centres or sessions is not allowed under any circumstances. Candidates should opt for first cum-first-served basis.