AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket To Release Today: Download Admit Card At tet2dsc.apcfss.in
Aspiring teachers across the state can now access their admit cards online ahead of the crucial Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).
The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will release the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2025, hall tickets starting Wednesday, December 3, on the official website aptet.apcfss.in or tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Aspiring teachers across the state can now access their admit cards online ahead of the crucial AP TET, scheduled to commence on December 10, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
How To Download AP TET 2025 Hall Tickets
AP TET 2025 hall tickets are available on official portals. Here's how to download AP TET 2025 hall tickets:
Step 1: Visit the official websites: aptet.apcfss.in or tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Step 2: Locate and click the "AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket" or "Admit Card Download" link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter login credentials: Application ID (or Candidate ID/Registered Mobile Number), and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Click "Submit" to view the hall ticket on screen.
Step 5: Download the PDF, verify details, and take printouts for further reference.
The Department urges candidates to verify all details post-download to avoid discrepancies on exam day.
AP TET 2025 Examination
The APTET-October 2025 will be conducted through 'online' mode in in all district headquarters/municipalities / revenue divisions / mandals.
Where required, based on the number of applicants, category of post and subject, centres may be allotted in the adjacent district of neighbouring states.
Candidates will be able to opt for districts indicated in the APTET official website. However, the allotment of examination centres shall be the at the discretion of the department, and requests for a change of examination centres or sessions is not allowed under any circumstances. Candidates should opt for first cum-first-served basis.
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test APTET-OCTOBER-2025 will be conducted by the Department of School Education in all districts of the state through a CBT.
The main objective is to ensure adherence to national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms and procedures.
One of the qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools (both government and private) referred to in class (n) section-2 of the RTE Act is that he or she should qualify for the Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Department of School Education.