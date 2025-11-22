AP Board SSC Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check Class 10 Time Table

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the timetable for the Class 10 examinations for 2026. The exams are scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026.

The Andhra Pradesh board has issued the hall tickets for Class 10 students, covering Regular, Private, OSSC, OSSC Private, and Vocational categories. These admit cards are now available for students to collect, enabling them to appear for their upcoming exams.

The Class 10 examinations in Andhra Pradesh will commence on March 16 with the First language paper 1. It will be followed by the second language on English. The final exam is on April 1, 2026.