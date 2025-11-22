AP Board SSC Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check Class 10 Time Table
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the schedule for the class 10 exams.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the timetable for the Class 10 examinations for 2026. The exams are scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026.
The Andhra Pradesh board has issued the hall tickets for Class 10 students, covering Regular, Private, OSSC, OSSC Private, and Vocational categories. These admit cards are now available for students to collect, enabling them to appear for their upcoming exams.
The Class 10 examinations in Andhra Pradesh will commence on March 16 with the First language paper 1. It will be followed by the second language on English. The final exam is on April 1, 2026.
AP Board SSC Time Table 2026
How To Download AP SSC Time Table 2026
To download the AP SSC Exam Schedule 2025, follow these steps:
Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
Click on the link labelled 'SSC PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS - MARCH 2026 EXAMINATION TIME TABLE'.
The timetable will open in PDF format on your screen.
Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
You may also print a copy if needed to keep it handy during your preparation.
AP SSC Time Table 2026: Direct LinkTo Download Date Sheet
Direct link to download AP SSC Time Table: https://bse.ap.gov.in/PDF/SSC%20TIME%20TABLE%20-%202026.PDF
Students have been advised to double-check the set of question papers handed to them before starting their exams. The board has warned that writing answers from the wrong paper or spotting any mismatch without reporting it could result in disqualification. Meanwhile, the BSEAP confirmed that all examinations will be held as planned, even if any government holidays are announced during the schedule.
Students should obtain their admit cards either directly from their schools or by downloading them from the official website. It is essential to carry the admit card to the examination venue. This card includes crucial information such as the student's name, roll number, exam location, and timings. Students are advised to prepare thoroughly and read all instructions printed on the admit card.