Anurag Thakur Blames Congress For Himachal's Financial Crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh as "anti-people" and said that the financial crisis faced by people was a result of bad policies.

The Congress government has money for cars and bungalows for its political appointments, but not for salaries of the state's employee, said Thakur while addressing party functionaries at Samirpur in Hamirpur district during a BJP membership drive in Hamirpur.

The BJP's Hamirpur parliamentary constituency in-charge Rajesh Thakur started the membership drive in the district by making Thakur a member. Thakur, a former Union minister, appealed to the people to join the BJP in large numbers.

Thakur said, "Today, along with the party officials and dedicated workers of Hamirpur district, I renewed my membership as a dedicated party worker and reiterated my resolve to serve the nation.

"He said that the BJP was the largest party in the world and it is fortunate to have the world's most popular leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The BJP leader also addressed a party workers' meeting in Bharedi and Tauni Devi.