Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow-Water Craft 'Mahe' To Be Commissioned On Nov. 24

Anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft 'Mahe', equipped with torpedoes, multi-functional anti-submarine rockets and advanced radars and sonars, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Nov. 24, officials said on Sunday.

The first of the eight Anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) being built by the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is named after Mahe, the historic port town in Puducherry, and symbolises India's rich maritime heritage.