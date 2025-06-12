UGC Warns Funding Cuts: IITs, IIMs, IGNOU And 86 Others Under Scrutiny For Anti-Ragging Non-Compliance

As higher education institutions gear up for the 2025-26 academic session, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning to 89 universities and institutions across India for failing to comply with mandatory anti-ragging regulations. In a notice dated June 9, 2025, the UGC flagged serious lapses in submitting online anti-ragging undertakings by both students and the institutions themselves, despite repeated advisories and reminders.

The institutions under UGC scrutiny over violation of anti-ragging norms include the IITs, IIMs, AIIMs and IGNOU, among others.

Citing non-compliance with the UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009, the Commission has directed the defaulters to urgently ensure that all enrolled students complete their online anti-ragging affidavits. Institutions have also been asked to submit their compliance reports within 30 days, along with a detailed account of the preventive measures they have adopted on campus.