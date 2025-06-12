UGC Warns Funding Cuts: IITs, IIMs, IGNOU And 86 Others Under Scrutiny For Anti-Ragging Non-Compliance
The UGC has issued a warning to 89 educational institutions for failing to comply with anti-ragging regulations, threatening funding cuts and de-recognition if action is not taken.
As higher education institutions gear up for the 2025-26 academic session, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning to 89 universities and institutions across India for failing to comply with mandatory anti-ragging regulations. In a notice dated June 9, 2025, the UGC flagged serious lapses in submitting online anti-ragging undertakings by both students and the institutions themselves, despite repeated advisories and reminders.
The institutions under UGC scrutiny over violation of anti-ragging norms include the IITs, IIMs, AIIMs and IGNOU, among others.
Citing non-compliance with the UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009, the Commission has directed the defaulters to urgently ensure that all enrolled students complete their online anti-ragging affidavits. Institutions have also been asked to submit their compliance reports within 30 days, along with a detailed account of the preventive measures they have adopted on campus.
“This notice must be treated with utmost priority,” UGC Secretary Professor Manish R Joshi outlined in the official communication. He reiterated that ensuring student safety, especially that of newcomers, is a core responsibility and that institutions must uphold the anti-ragging framework in letter and spirit.
The warning follows continuous efforts by the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline and the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Agency to engage with institutions and push for compliance. However, in several cases, there was no adequate response, forcing the Commission to take a stricter stance.
Notable Institutions Named Among Violators
The list of defaulting institutions includes several prominent names. Among those issued notices are:
Nalanda University (Central University, Bihar)
IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Palakkad (Institutes of National Importance)
AIIMS Raebareli
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Rohtak
Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
Aligarh Muslim University
SASTRA University, Tamil Nadu
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad
The notice also includes several public and private universities from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.
The UGC has warned that failure to act within the 30-day deadline could lead to serious regulatory action. This includes suspension of UGC funding, public disclosure of non-compliance on its official website and even de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation for persistent defaulters.
The Commission has also notified the Ministry of Education and other relevant regulatory bodies of further action against institutions that continue to ignore the directives. According to officials, the aim is not merely punitive but to underscore the importance of student welfare in educational spaces.