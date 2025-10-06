'Angered Every Indian': PM Modi Condemns Attempt To Hurl Shoe At CJI Gavai

Hours after an advocate attempted to hurl shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in the courtroom on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sternly condemned the incident.

"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," PM Modi said.

"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he added.

Shortly after the incident was reported, the Bar Council of India ordered immediate suspension of advocate Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly attempting to hurl a shoe towards the CJI.

The action of the apex bar body came hours after the unprecedented incident took place around 11:35 am in the courtroom, when 71-year-old Kishore removed his sports shoes and allegedly attempted to throw them towards the bench presided over by the CJI.

Issuing the interim suspension order, BCI chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the advocate’s act was “prima facie inconsistent with the dignity of the court” and in clear violation of the professional conduct rules prescribed under the Advocates Act, 1961 and Bar Council of India Rules.

The BCI said the conduct of the lawyer was “on the face of the record, inconsistent” with the rules and the dignity of the court.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also condemned the incident. "The attack on the Chief Justice of India is an assault on the dignity of our judiciary and the spirit of our Constitution. Such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned," he said.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the CJI drawing criticism from certain quarters over the remarks he made while dismissing a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

“This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” news agency PTI had quoted him as saying.

Later, on Sept. 18, the CJI issued a clarification. "Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions,” he was reported as saying by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)