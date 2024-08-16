NDTV ProfitNationAndhra Pradesh To Form Task Force For Economic Development
Andhra Pradesh To Form Task Force For Economic Development

He also said Tata Companies will be a partner in the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness to be set up by Confederation of Indian Industry in Amaravati

16 Aug 2024, 07:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: <strong>N Chandrababu Naidu's X (Twitter) Account</strong></p></div>
Source: N Chandrababu Naidu's X (Twitter) Account

The state government of Andhra Pradesh is forming a task force for the economic development of the state with the Chairman of Tata Sons as co-chair, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had a meeting with Natrajan Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons Chairman in Amaravati.

"The GoAP is forming a Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhrapradesh @ 2047 with intellectuals & industry leaders as its members. I'm delighted to announce that Mr Chandrasekaran will co-chair this Task Force," Naidu said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He also said Tata Companies will be a partner in the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness to be set up by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Amaravati.

Talks were also held for setting up Tata Consultancy Services' development centre in Vizag, enhancing Andhra Pradesh's air connectivity with Air India and Vistara, and various other partnerships across multiple sectors.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose over 2.77% to trade at Rs. 4295.25 apiece. This compares to a 1.65% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

