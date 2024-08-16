Andhra Pradesh To Form Task Force For Economic Development

The state government of Andhra Pradesh is forming a task force for the economic development of the state with the Chairman of Tata Sons as co-chair, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had a meeting with Natrajan Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons Chairman in Amaravati.

"The GoAP is forming a Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhrapradesh @ 2047 with intellectuals & industry leaders as its members. I'm delighted to announce that Mr Chandrasekaran will co-chair this Task Force," Naidu said on X (formerly known as Twitter).