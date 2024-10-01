Andhra Pradesh To Allow Private Retailers As New Liquor Policy Gets Nod

Out of the total number of shops to be licensed in 2024-26, as many as 3,396 will be in the open category, while 340 shops will be reserved for allocation to 'Geetha Kulalu' (a toddy tapping community) with a view to empower them and promote equity and social justice.

The selection process for granting licence will be through a draw of lots and an applicant can apply for more than one shop. There shall be no restriction on the number of shop licences a person can hold, it added.

Applicants will have to deposit a non-refundable fee of Rs 2 lakh for each shop.