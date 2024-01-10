Anand Mahindra Weighs In On India-Maldives Row; Calls It 'Masterful Move In A Political Chess Game'

India-Maldives Controversy: The social media post on platform X by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Lakshadweep drew immense praise as he highlighted the pristine beauty of the island.

The post also garnered some hateful comments especially from some members of the Maldives government. A diplomatic row ignited when a Maldives minister accused India of targeting the nation and claimed that India faced challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.

Soon, many prominent Indian celebrities took to social media to express their solidarity with the archipelago and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the untapped beauty of the islands.

Many from the business world also opined how Lakshadweep can become a well-known tourist destination. One such businessman who shared a similar opinion was Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. He took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share his upfront opinion on the ongoing saga. Here's what he posted on X:

"I received the link to this article from a Business partner in New York. His message along with the link was “Amazing PR. Now everyone is interested in finding out more about Lakshadweep”. This has been a masterful move in a political Chess game. Now we will have to move swiftly to develop world-class connectivity and high-end resorts but at the same time managing access in such a manner as to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the islands (sic)"