Anand Mahindra Weighs In On India-Maldives Row; Calls It 'Masterful Move In A Political Chess Game'
Users on X echoed his opinion on how PR can be a game-changer and how in this case it led to people seeking out more information about Lakshadweep.
India-Maldives Controversy: The social media post on platform X by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Lakshadweep drew immense praise as he highlighted the pristine beauty of the island.
The post also garnered some hateful comments especially from some members of the Maldives government. A diplomatic row ignited when a Maldives minister accused India of targeting the nation and claimed that India faced challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.
Soon, many prominent Indian celebrities took to social media to express their solidarity with the archipelago and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the untapped beauty of the islands.
Many from the business world also opined how Lakshadweep can become a well-known tourist destination. One such businessman who shared a similar opinion was Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. He took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share his upfront opinion on the ongoing saga. Here's what he posted on X:
"I received the link to this article from a Business partner in New York. His message along with the link was “Amazing PR. Now everyone is interested in finding out more about Lakshadweep”. This has been a masterful move in a political Chess game. Now we will have to move swiftly to develop world-class connectivity and high-end resorts but at the same time managing access in such a manner as to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the islands (sic)"
I received the link to this article from a Business partner in New York. His message along with the link was âAmazing PR. Now everyone is interested in finding out more about Lakshadweepâ.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2024
This has been a masterful move in a political Chess game. ðð½ðð½ðð½
Now we will have to moveâ¦
Few also pointed out how the island needs better connectivity and hospitality (hotels, resorts and restaurants) before it can become a booming tourist destination. Some also suggested the businessman to think about opening a Club Mahindra resort in Lakshadweep.
How Indian Celebs Reacted To The India-Maldives Controversy?
Amid the row over disparaging remarks by Maldivian ministers following PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, many prominent personalities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hardik Pandya on Sunday appealed to fans to 'explore Indian islands' and coastal destinations.
In a post on X , Salman Khan said it was 'cool' to see Modi enjoy the clean and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep.
"... and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain," the 'Tiger 3' star wrote.
Akshay Kumar, who rang in the New Year in the Maldives with his family, condemned the "hateful and racist" remarks by prominent public figures from the Maldives.
"Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," the actor wrote on X.
MI Captain Hardik Pandya said it is "extremely sad" to see what's being said about India. "With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect getaway spot and surely a must-visit for me for my next holiday," he added in his X post.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actors John Abraham, Kangana Ranaut, and Randeep Hooda were also among some of the Indian film personalities to promote Lakshadweep through social media.
