Anand Mahindra Lauds 'Forest Man Of India' Jadav Payeng; Here's All You Need To Know

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday took to X to pay tribute to one of India's most remarkable environmental heroes, Jadav Payeng, famously known as the "Forest Man of India."

"Jadav Payeng, the 'Forest Man of India,' planted one tree after another, day after day, for decades, on a barren sandbar in Majuli island. The result is a thriving forest and ecosystem," Mahindra wrote in his post.

"But what inspires me is not just his crusade for the environment. His forest is a living monument to focus, patience, and purpose. In an age when we are surrounded by ADD and multitasking, he reminds us that relentless attention to one meaningful act can, over time, create miracles, not just for the planet, but for our own peace of mind."