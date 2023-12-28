An Action Hero Who Took On Political Heavyweights, Vijayakanth Scripted His Own Success Story

Though the present DMDK general secretary, Premalatha, his wife, may face challenges in steering his party, Vijayakanth is a name that will not fade away in Tamil Nadu's politics or the film industry. He will be remembered for mustering the courage to take on former chief ministers and the state's political heavyweights M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa in the political arena on his own terms and also hold his own against them.