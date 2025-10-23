Amitabh Kant Switches To Mahindra XEV9, Urges Shift To Homegrown EVs As Lokpal Floats Tender For BMWs

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant announced his switch to the Mahindra XEV9, calling it a symbol of India’s electric mobility revolution. In a post on X, Kant praised the vehicle’s innovative design and performance, while urging consumers to choose Make in India electric vehicles over imported luxury brands like BMW.

Kant’s latest endorsement comes days after he publicly criticised the Lokpal of India’s tender to purchase seven BMW 3 Series cars, suggesting the government body should instead opt for Indian EVs such as Mahindra’s XEV 9E or Tata’s Harrier EV.

Kant on Wednesday wrote on X, "I have just switched to the Mahindra XEV9, embracing born-electric mobility. It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology & superb driving performance.”