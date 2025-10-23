Amitabh Kant Switches To Mahindra XEV9, Urges Shift To Homegrown EVs As Lokpal Floats Tender For BMWs
Kant praised the vehicle’s innovative design and performance, while urging consumers to choose Make in India electric vehicles over imported luxury brands like BMW.
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant announced his switch to the Mahindra XEV9, calling it a symbol of India’s electric mobility revolution. In a post on X, Kant praised the vehicle’s innovative design and performance, while urging consumers to choose Make in India electric vehicles over imported luxury brands like BMW.
Kant’s latest endorsement comes days after he publicly criticised the Lokpal of India’s tender to purchase seven BMW 3 Series cars, suggesting the government body should instead opt for Indian EVs such as Mahindra’s XEV 9E or Tata’s Harrier EV.
Kant on Wednesday wrote on X, "I have just switched to the Mahindra XEV9, embracing born-electric mobility. It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology & superb driving performance.”
I have just switched to the Mahindra XEV9, embracing born electric mobility. It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology & superb driving performance.— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 22, 2025
Delighted to contribute to Indiaâs journey towards a greener future while supporting #MakeInIndia innovation andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/x9M9SJyQdK
He also wrote, “Delighted to contribute to India’s journey toward a greener future, while supporting #MakeInIndia innovation and manufacturing. The shift to EVs is not just about vehicles - it is about powering India’s progress with cleaner air, advanced technology, and a robust domestic industry. Those wanting to buy BMWs should switch over to @makeinIndia EV experience. It will elevate you to another level.”
In an earlier post on X, Kant had said, “They need to cancel this tender and go in for @makeinindia Electric Vehicles - either Mahindra’s XEV 9E, BE 6 or Tata’s Harrier EV. They are top class vehicles." The post was shared along with an article headlined 'Lokpal of India floats tender to buy seven BMW-3 series worth Rs 70 lakh each.'
They need to cancel this tender and go in for @makeinindia Electric Vehicles - either Mahindraâs XEV 9E, BE 6 or Tataâs Harrier EV. They are top class vehicles.— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 21, 2025
âLokpal of India floats tender to buy seven BMW-3 series worth Rs 70 lakh eachâhttps://t.co/hewJAguCcE
The Lokpal of India has issued a public tender to procure seven white BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) vehicles. Each car is estimated to cost around Rs 70 lakh, bringing the total expenditure to approximately Rs 5 crore. The tender, floated on October 16, was issued by the seven-member anti-corruption body, which includes a chairperson and six other members.