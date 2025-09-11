Amit Shah Introduces Fast-Track Immigration At Various Airport Virtually

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister inaugurated the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme at various airports Thursday virtually. The programme fast-tracks the process of verifying pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India cardholders.

In July 2024, the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme was launched in Indira Gandhi International Airport. After two months, it was introduced in seven more airports — Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad.

On Thursday, Shah launched in Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode and Amritsar. The programme will eventually be launched at 21 major airports.

The programme will be implemented in two phases. In the first phases, OCI cardholders and Indian citizens travelling abroad will be eligible. In the second phase, foreign travellers will be eligible.

Under the Bureau of Immigration, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the programme was launched. It ensures faster clearance with the use of technology. As per news reports, several passengers have received faster clearance for immigration through e-gates.

Through this programme OCI cardholders and Indian citizens travelling abroad will receive the maximum benefits, Shah said. So far, 3 lakh people have registered, and 2.65 lakh have availed themselves of the facility.

The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme is similar to the Global Entry Program in the US. It expedites clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in America in select airports, as per news reports.

Eligible travellers have to provide biometric fingerprints and facial photographs along with other information required for the application form. Enrolment is confirmed after due verification. Post applications online; applicants will receive a message to schedule an appointment to provide the biometrics details at designated international airports in India or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

The registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passports, whichever comes first. A passenger can simply opt for the fast track immigration programme at www.ftittp.mha.gov.in. To apply for the programme, a passenger is required to have a passport validity of six months.

Once the verification is completed, passengers can avail themselves of the service of electronic gates at participating airports to complete the immigration clearance swiftly. The e-gate is operational in eight major airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

Now, passengers can avail the same facility at Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode and Amritsar.