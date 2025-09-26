ADVERTISEMENT
Amit Shah Arrives In Kolkata, To Take Part In Durga Puja Festivities
On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Thursday night to take part in the Durga Puja festivities. He was received at the airport by senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha.
From the airport, he went to a hotel in New Town, where he will stay the night. On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata.
Organised by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, the Durga Puja pandal has showcased 'Operation Sindoor'. Shah will then visit the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata and offer puja.
Later, he will inaugurate the Durga Puja pandal of the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake.
ALSO READ
Make In India 2.0 To Focus On Sectors That Will Shape Global Economy Over Next 25 Years: Amit Shah
Opinion
Make In India 2.0 To Focus On Sectors That Will Shape Global Economy Over Next 25 Years: Amit Shah
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT