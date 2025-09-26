Amit Shah Arrives In Kolkata, To Take Part In Durga Puja Festivities

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Thursday night to take part in the Durga Puja festivities. He was received at the airport by senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

From the airport, he went to a hotel in New Town, where he will stay the night. On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata.

Organised by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, the Durga Puja pandal has showcased 'Operation Sindoor'. Shah will then visit the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata and offer puja.

Later, he will inaugurate the Durga Puja pandal of the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake.