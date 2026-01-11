Amid Global Uncertainty, India Witnessing Unprecedented Certainty: PM Modi

Business NewsNationalAmid Global Uncertainty, India Witnessing Unprecedented Certainty: PM Modi
India is the world's fastest-growing large economy and is marching towards becoming the third-largest economy, PM Modi said after inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot.

11 Jan 2026, 05:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is currently witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty and political stability, a time when the world is experiencing uncertainty.

'Amidst great global uncertainty, we are witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty in India. Today, India has political stability and continuity in policies,' Modi said after inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot.

He said India is the world's fastest-growing large economy and is marching towards becoming the third-largest economy.

He emphasised that, along with infrastructure, an industry-ready workforce is the biggest need.

