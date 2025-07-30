Amarnath Yatra To Remain Suspended From Jammu On Thursday

Authorities on Wednesday announced that the Amarnath Yatra will be suspended from Jammu on Thursday due to the inclement weather conditions.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions on the yatra routes, as an abundant precaution, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on July 31," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said.