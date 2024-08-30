NDTV ProfitNationAll-India House Price Index Slows To 3.3% In June; Kolkata Leads Growth, Delhi Declines: RBI
ADVERTISEMENT

All-India House Price Index Slows To 3.3% In June; Kolkata Leads Growth, Delhi Declines: RBI

Nine out of the ten cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Kochi, recorded an increase in house prices during the quarter.

30 Aug 2024, 10:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

The All-India House Price Index growth moderated to 3.3% in the June quarter of 2024-25, down from 5.1% in the same period last year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. The RBI compiles the HPI based on transaction-level data from registration authorities across 10 major cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"All-India HPI increased by 3.3% year-on-year in Q1: 2024-25, compared to 4.1% growth in the previous quarter and 5.1% a year ago. Annual HPI growth varied widely across cities, ranging from a high of 8.9% in Kolkata to a low of (-)1.7% in Delhi," the central bank stated.

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, the all-India HPI rose by 1.8% in the first quarter of 2024-25.

Nine out of the ten cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Kochi, recorded an increase in house prices during the quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ

Mumbai Housing Sales Set To Exceed Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore In 2024: Report

Opinion
Mumbai Housing Sales Set To Exceed Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore In 2024: Report
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT