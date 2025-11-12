Al-Falah University Website Hacked Amid Delhi Blast Investigation
The university and its affiliated medical college are under scrutiny by security agencies following the recovery of a massive cache of explosives near the university campus.
The official website of Al-Falah University in Faridabad was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, just a day after a devastating car blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station and amid ongoing investigations that have linked a university faculty member to a major terror module.
The cyberattack, reportedly claimed by a group identifying themselves as the 'Indian Cyber Alliance', resulted in defacement of the university's main page. Visitors were greeted with a strong message condemning "radical Islamic activities" and a warning against what the hackers termed "anti-national activities." The note explicitly stated such institutions were "not allowed" in India and advised those pursuing radical ideologies to leave the country and relocate to Pakistan.
The hacking incident comes at a time when the university and its affiliated medical college are under scrutiny by security agencies. Investigations into the Delhi blast have widened to uncover a suspected "white-collar terror module" with multi-state links to banned militant organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
University officials swiftly took the website offline late Tuesday night and conducted a security audit with the help of technical experts to restore operations and investigate the nature of the cyber breach.
The hack appeared to be a ‘defacement attack’. There was no immediate confirmation of leak of sensitive administrative or student data.
The Al-Falah University in Faridabad has come under the scanner after three doctors linked to the varsity were arrested. Investigators have discovered their links to the high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.
Kashmiri doctors Muzammil Shakeel and Umar Mohammed, and Lucknow resident Shaheen Shahid are reported to be involved in terror activities.
The controversy erupted after law enforcement agencies recovered a massive cache of nearly 2,900 kg explosives and weapons, including an assault rifle, from two rented properties near the university campus in Dhauj village.
Haryana police on Tuesday raided the Al-Falah University.
The car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi left at least 12 people dead and several others injured.