Al-Falah University Website Hacked Amid Delhi Blast Investigation

The official website of Al-Falah University in Faridabad was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, just a day after a devastating car blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station and amid ongoing investigations that have linked a university faculty member to a major terror module.

The cyberattack, reportedly claimed by a group identifying themselves as the 'Indian Cyber Alliance', resulted in defacement of the university's main page. Visitors were greeted with a strong message condemning "radical Islamic activities" and a warning against what the hackers termed "anti-national activities." The note explicitly stated such institutions were "not allowed" in India and advised those pursuing radical ideologies to leave the country and relocate to Pakistan.